Palestine welcomes ICJ’s reception of request to assess Israeli occupation

The Palestinian authorities welcomed the announcement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it had received a request from the United Nations (UN) to issue an advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian foreign ministry said, “The State of Palestine welcomes the transfer of the General Secretariat of the United Nations to the General Assembly’s request to the International Court of Justice, to obtain an opinion on the continuation of the Israeli occupation and the relevant international obligations.”

It stated that Palestine had received an official letter from the Registrar of the International Court of Justice, Philip Gauter, informing the State of Palestine and other countries concerned to appear before the court, and had officially received the referral of the decision of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on all countries to submit their “legal statements” to the International Court of Justice on the legitimacy of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

ودعت الخارجية في هذا الصدد الدول الشقيقة والصديقة لتقديم مرافعاتها القانونية لمحكمة العدل الدولية، ورأيها في قانونية وجود الاحتلال الاستعماري الإسرائيلي على ارض دولة فلسطين، واثر ذلك على الحقوق كافة.

On Friday, January 20, International Justice announced that it had received an official request from the United Nations General Assembly to express an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

On December 31, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly voted in favour of requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.