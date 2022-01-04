Palestine’s economy expected to grow by 4% in 2022

Ramallah: The Palestinian economy is expected to see a 4 per cent increase this year, Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said here.

During a weekly meeting of the Palestinian cabinet, Ishtaye said he expected the value of the gross national income and the total national disposable income to increase by 3.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively in 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total consumption in 2022 is likely to grow by 2 percent year-on-year, the Prime Minister added.

According to official data, the Palestinian economy grew by 6.7 per cent in 2021.