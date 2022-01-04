Palestine’s economy expected to grow by 4% in 2022

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 4th January 2022 3:29 pm IST
Palestine's economy expected to grow by 4% in 2022
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye ahead of his cabinet meeting (Twitter)

Ramallah: The Palestinian economy is expected to see a 4 per cent increase this year, Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said here.

During a weekly meeting of the Palestinian cabinet, Ishtaye said he expected the value of the gross national income and the total national disposable income to increase by 3.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively in 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Lebanese president urges vaccination amid surge in Covid cases

The total consumption in 2022 is likely to grow by 2 percent year-on-year, the Prime Minister added.

MS Education Academy

According to official data, the Palestinian economy grew by 6.7 per cent in 2021.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button