Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Ramon airport

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday has urged Palestinians to refrain from using the Ramon airport in southern Israel.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Transportation, Musa Rahal, said that the official position is “rejecting the idea of ​​using Ramon Airport, and our message is clear to the Palestinian citizen not to use it.”

“There are stipulations under international agreements, including the handover of Jerusalem International Airport (Qalandiya), the reconstruction of Gaza International Airport – which was destroyed by the occupation in the Al-Aqsa (Second) Intifada in 2000, “he said.

Rahhal added that the Palestinians also had the right to construct and manage an airport in the West Bank.

The Jerusalem International Airport (Qalandiya) was closed in 2000. The Israeli occupation authorities seized it after the June 1967 war, which led to its control over the West Bank.

On Tuesday, August 9, Israeli Airports Authority announced that the airport will start allowing flights for Palestinian travelers from the West Bank, starting from Monday, August 22.

On Monday, August 22, the first air travel for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank departed from Ramon Airport in the Negev to Cyprus.

Forty Palestinians were aboard the first flight from Ramon airport near the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat, a spokeswoman for the Israel Airports Authority told AFP.

وصول أول رحلة تقل فلسطينيين من الضفة الى قبرص من مطار رامون، في تجاهل وتهميش لمطار الملكة علياء.

اليوم نرى فعل هؤلاء خارج عن نطاق المعقول، كيف يذهب ليتسيح ويُرفه عن نفسه عبر مطارات الاحتلال ضارباً كل الأعراف بعرض الحائط؟

+يتبع#التطبيع_الفلسطيني_خيانة pic.twitter.com/LttEpqYSnW — حُسام الـمـنّـاصـرة🇯🇴 (@Husm911) August 23, 2022

Warning against normalization of relations

The issue of Israel allowing Palestinian travel from Ramon Airport has raised a wave of questions in the Arab world, and in Jordan in particular. There are those who see it as a good step that helps in facilitating travel to and from the West Bank.

While some activists on social media warned against falling into the trap of normalizing relations with Israel, and circulated the hashtag #Palestinian_normalization_betrayal on a large scale.

اليوم ستقلع أول طائرة إسرائيلية تقل فلسطينيين من مطار "رامون" إلى قبرص.

المثير للسخرية أن ناطق باسم وزارة النقل في سلطة عباس؛ جدّد نصائحه بعدم استخدام المطار كونه "مصلحة اقتصادية إسرائيلية فقط"، ومسٌ بـ"السيادة الفلسطينية".

نصيحة لا أكثر!

ثم كأنه قال سيادة؟!

كم يسخّفون المصطلحات! — ياسر الزعاترة (@YZaatreh) August 22, 2022

من مطار غزة الدولي عام 1996 الذي يسمح بسفر الفلسطينيين من الضفة وغزة عن طريقه ، إلى مطار رامون الاسرائيلي عام 2022، كيف أنتهى بنا الطريق الى هنا ؟ من المنطقي أن نتقدم ، لا أن نرجع عشرات السنين إلى الوراء .. — كريم جودة (@KrymJwdt) August 22, 2022

إسرائيل تحاول مقاومة نظرية زوالها خلال ٨٠ عام من تأسيسها وباتت هذه النظرية تشكل هاجس لخلايا الأمن الاسرائيلي

إحدى طرق مقاومتها لهذه هي محاولة جعل الشعب الفلسطيني يطبع في معاملاته مع دولة اسرائيل حتى في التنقل.

على الأخوة الانتباه #مطار_رامون #التطبيع_الفلسطيني_خيانة pic.twitter.com/01Yw5us3m3 — Sara Obeidat 🇯🇴 (@SarasTalk1) August 22, 2022

Jordanian rejection

امس وصلت اول رحلة من مطار رامون الاسرائيلي الى قبرص تحمل فلسطينيين من أبناء الضفة الغربية،وستتوالى الرحلات الى دول اخرى على حساب مطار الملكة علياء والمرور بالاردن.

خطوة إسرائيليةلخدمة مصالحها بالتوافق مع سلطة رام الله التي قدمت خدمة لاسرائيل على حساب الاردن الذي تريده في الازمات — سميح المعايطه (@AlmaitahSamih) August 23, 2022

من سيغادر من مطار رامون يحمل جواز سفر السلطة الفلسطينية، ولكن ما هي الضمانات المستقبلية لعدم قيام الكيان بمنع دخول من سافر من خلال المطار وضمان عودتهم للضفة الغربية؟! وهل لدى الدول التي ستستقبلهم إمكانية استقبالهم في حال تم ابعادهم؟!! — محسن الشوبكي (@muhsenalshoubki) August 22, 2022

It is worth noting that the Israeli Ramon airport began flying from it in 2019, and is considered the second largest airport in Israel after Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport).