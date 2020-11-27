Palestinian inmate ends hunger strike after release deal with Israel

Jerusalem: A Palestinian prisoner has ended his hunger strike after 103 days following an agreement with Israel for his release on November 26.

In a statement sent to Xinhua on Friday, the Palestinian Prisoners Club Association said Maher al-Akhras, 50, “will spend the upcoming 20 days in the hospital for medical treatment as his health conditions had deteriorated after 103 days of a hunger strike”.

Israel accused al-Akhras of being a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ).

However, his wife, Taghrid al-Akhras, told Xinhua that her husband doesn’t belong to any faction.

The Islamic Hamas movement and the PIJ said in two separate statements that al-Akhras succeeded in obliging the Israeli side not to renew his administrative detention and release him.

According to Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, Al-Akhras, a dairy farmer from the West Bank city of Jenin, has been arrested several times for alleged involvement in Islamic Jihad, reports The Times of Israel.

Shin Bet has maintained that he is a “prominent Islamic Jihad activist”.

Source: IANS