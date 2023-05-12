Palestinian militants fire rockets toward Jerusalem

Israeli emergency services reported no casualties in the latest barrage of rockets.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2023 6:43 pm IST
Palestinian militants fire rockets toward Jerusalem
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo: AP)

Jerusalem: Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets to the Jerusalem area for the first time since the current round of violence started, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

Israeli emergency services reported no casualties in the latest barrage of rockets.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military announced it was conducting airstrikes against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the Gaza Health Ministry.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations on Friday morning with senior defence officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Israeli strikes on Gaza: Death toll rises to 31 including 7 children

According to several media reports, ceasefire talks mediated by Egypt have collapsed, following the latest rockets to Jerusalem.

At least 31 Palestinians have been killed and 106 injuried in Gaza since the beginning of the current round of fighting on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Friday, while an Israeli was killed on Thursday when a missile struck his home.

Throughout the week, the Israeli Army continued to operate in the West Bank territories in an attempt to thwart attacks from PIJ militants.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2023 6:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button