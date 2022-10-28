Palestinian President Abbas to attend Arab summit in Algeria

Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th October 2022 1:06 pm IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has confirmed that he would attend the 31st session of the Arab League summit scheduled to be held in Algiers on November 1.

The official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that Abbas made the announcement on Thursday during a meeting with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, held in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the meeting, Abbas said that he would convey the voice of Jerusalem and its Palestinian citizens’ suffering to the Arab leaders at the summit, Xinhua news agency quoted WAFA as saying.

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials called on the Arab summit to take decisive positions to confront the Israeli measures in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and to provide material and moral support to its residents.

The Palestinians want to declare East Jerusalem, which includes Al-Aqsa Mosque, as the capital of their future state, while Israel considers the unified Jerusalem as its eternal capital.

