Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda ends hunger strike on 111th day; to be released on June 26

Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda, who has been on hunger strike for 111 days will be released on Sunday, June 26.

According to Palestinian Information Center (PIC), the wife of prisoner Khalil Awawda confirmed on Wednesday, that the occupation authorities decided to release her husband next Sunday, corresponding to June 26, after the end of his administrative sentence without renewing it.

عائلة الأســـ ــير خليل عواودة: "سيفرج الاحتلال عن خليل يوم الأحد القادم بعد تقرير الطاقم الطبي الذي أوضح خطورة حالته الصحية". pic.twitter.com/hUEQRrqbMR — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 22, 2022

After receiving promises and pledges to end his detention, Khalil Awawda, on Tuesday, suspended his open hunger strike, which lasted for 111 days.

In a statement Prisoner’s Club said that Awawda had reached a dangerous and unprecedented stage of health, as he was hospitalized in the Israeli “Asaf Harofeh” hospital. The symptoms appearing on him indicated that great health risks afflicted his body.

40-year-old Awawda suffers difficulty speaking and communicating, in addition to severe pain throughout his body, especially in the lower limbs and muscles, he was transferred from administrative detention in Ofer Prison to the Ramleh prison clinic, which the Palestinian prisoners call the slaughterhouse.

Awawda lost more than 16 kilograms as a result of his refusal to take any food, supplements, vitamins or salt water for more than three months.

On March 3 of this year, prisoner Awawda announced his hunger strike to reject the administrative detention he faces along with 640 other administrative detainees in the occupation prisons, under the pretext of the existence of a secret file.

He was last arrested on December 27, 2021, on charges of incitement, and an administrative detention order was issued against him for a period of six months. Awawda has been arrested four times since 2002, and this is his fifth arrest.

Khalil is known to be an educated young man, a memorizer of the Noble Qur’an, and a social activist in his town. He conducted several campaigns with a group of volunteers to serve people.

He is a married man and father to four daughters: Tulane, Lauren, Maria and Maryam, the oldest of whom is 9 years old.

The number of Palestinian prisoners in the occupation’s prisons until the end of May 2022 reached about 4,700 by the end of May, including 32 women and 170 minors, while the number of administrative detainees reached about 640.