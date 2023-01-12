Palestinian stabs Israeli settler, killed: Israel.

Jerusalem: A knife-wielding Palestinian man stabbed and wounded an Israeli settler before being shot and killed at a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

The Palestinian, a resident of ad-Dhahiriya city near the flashpoint city of Hebron, stabbed a 30-year-old Israeli man in the southern West Bank, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Israeli casualty sustained moderate wounds and was taken to a hospital, the rescue service added.

The assailant was shot and killed by a civilian passer-by, state-owned Kan TV news reported.

The attack took place at the Yehuda Farm, an illegal outpost near Hebron, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli troops killed a 21-year-old Palestinian man during an arrest raid in the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The incidents were the latest in a surge of violence in the West Bank, a territory captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. Israel has kept controlling the territory despite a Palestinian struggle and international criticism.