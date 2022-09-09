Palestinian student Dina Jaradat, ailing from brain disease, jailed

23-year-old Dina Jaradat suffers from hydrocephalus, and she needs to drain the fluid accumulated in the brain from time to time.

Palestinian journalism student Dina Jaradat despite brain disease sentenced to 4.5 months
Israeli occupation authorities sentenced Palestinian journalism student Dina Jaradat, to four and a half months in prison, and a fine of 6,000 shekels, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

Dina Jaradat is a media student at Al-Quds Open University. She was arrested at her home in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on August 7 for her writings on social media.

On September 3, Dina was transferred from Damon Prison to Rambam Israeli Hospital and was returned to Damon Prison.

Ministry of Prisoners in Gaza condemned the sentence issued against Jaradat, and said that it is a “political decision through which the occupation seeks to disable the revolutionary voices of our people in the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

The ministry called on human rights and humanitarian organizations to direct an international medical delegation to examine the condition of the prisoner Dina Jaradat, and to ensure that she receives treatment for her health condition.

Palestinian female prisoners suffer from difficult health, living and psychological conditions of detention, and they lack all the necessities of life and are deprived of their rights stipulated in all international conventions.

In August, the Palestine Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) revealed that the Israeli occupation authorities committed at least 479 violations against Palestinian journalists during the first half of 2022.

Of the nearly 4,500 Palestinian freedom fighters incarcerated by Israel, about 32 Palestinian women freedom fighters are held in the Israeli prison of Damon, according to prisoner rights groups.

