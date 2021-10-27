Palestinian woman forcibly pulled away from son’s grave, heartbreaking video goes viral

Jerusalem: In a heartbreaking incident that took place at the al-Yusufiye cemetery in East Jerusalem on Monday, a Palestinian woman was seen resisting Israeli occupation forces who were trying to pull her away from her son’s grave.

The woman, Alaa Nababta (54) reached the graveyard after she learnt that Israeli forces are planning to raze the graves.

When the forces tried to pull her away from her son’s grave, she lay on the ground beside the grave. She was also heard saying “Bury me here”, Anadolu Agency reported.

Later, speaking to AA, the woman said that her son passed away four years ago and since then, she is living in fear as Israeli forces are threatening to bulldoze her son’s grave.

Palestinian mother is forcibly pulled from her son’s grave by Israeli occupation forces while trying to protect it from being bulldozed. Israel has been demolishing Muslim graves to build a park in Al Yusufiye Cemetery, in occupied East Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/UX63KzpPDc — TRT World (@trtworld) October 26, 2021

On Monday, when razing of the part of the cemetery which is located near Masjid Al-Aqsa began for the construction of Jewish National Park, she reached the spot. Other Palestinians whose relative’s graves are located in the cemetery also reached the spot.

Many graves located in Al-Yusufiye Cemetery which is one of the oldest graveyards in Jerusalem have been bulldozed earlier.

As per the claims being made by the Israeli side, it is the place that was settled by Jews in ancient times. Now, the graves are being razed to turn the land into a biblical garden.

The Committee for the Care of Islamic Cemeteries in Jerusalem has made multiple attempts to stop the razing activities. Recently, it approached the Israeli court. However, the objections over the razing activities have been rejected.