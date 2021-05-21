Palestinians claim 15 people injured in fresh clashes with Israeli Police

Jerusalem: At least 15 people were injured in a fresh clash between the Israeli police and Palestinians on Friday on the territory of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on top of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, reported The Times of Israel.

According to the news agency, the Palestinian Red Crescent reports 15 people injured in clashes between Palestinians and police at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount flashpoint holy site.

Jerusalem Police said that immediately as Friday prayers ended, hundreds of young Muslims began rioting, throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at police forces.

Officers were then ordered to enter the site to quell the unrest and disperse the crowd.

Al Jazeera reported that witnesses inside the compound said that after the prayers many Palestinians stayed at the premises to celebrate the ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli government.

“They were singing and chanting when a contingent of the Israeli police [stationed] next to the compound came into the compound and started using crowd control measures that they use all the time, including stun grenades, smoke bombs and tear gas,” it reported.

The incident comes a day after Israel and Palestine reaching to a ceasefire which was lauded by many countries.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hamas against any further rocket attacks following a ceasefire.

In a speech hours after the incident, he said, “If Hamas thinks we will tolerate a drizzle of rockets, it is wrong.” He promised to respond with “a new level of force against any expression of aggression against communities around Gaza and any other part of Israel” as per Al Jazeera.

Last week, this new episode of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out after the civil unrest in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court’s decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area, prompting hostilities on the borders of both countries, with Hamas having launched approximately 3,700 rockets against Israel, which retaliated with airstrikes, Sputnik reported.