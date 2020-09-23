Palghar Lynchings: HC asks I&B Ministry to decide on complaint against media house

New Delhi, Sep 23 : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to decide within two weeks on a complaint against a media house for broadcasting shows in relation to the mob lynching incident that took place in Palghar in Maharashtra earlier this year.

A single judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Navin Chawla asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider the complaint, which was filed on May 5, and take a decision on the same within two weeks.

Following these directions, the bench disposed of the petition filed by lawyer Amrish Ranjan Pandey through advocate Joby P Varghese. The petition alleged that the shows aired on the incident by the media house “tried to promote communal attitude in the country”.

Appearing for the petitioner, former Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KC Mittal claimed before the bench that migrant gatherings at Bandra in Mumbai were given the tag of a conspiracy in another programme aired by the same media house.

The plea also said that the shows aired on these incidents were in absolute violation of the rules of the programme code prescribed under the Cable Television Regulations and also the uplinking and downlinking guidelines issued by the ministry.

