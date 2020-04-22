Palghar row: Arnab Goswami bashes Sonia Gandhi on live show

In this photograph taken on April 26, 2017, Indian television journalist Arnab Goswami poses during an interview with AFP in Mumbai. - Arnab Goswami, India's most brash and controversial TV news anchor, renowned for his hectoring style on air, is about to launch a new channel and he's unapologetic about what viewers should expect. "I'm patriotic and nationalistic and so will the channel be," the 43-year-old tells AFP, in a mellow tone drastically different from his manner on-screen where he regularly shouts at guests. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

New Delhi: After resigning from Editors’ Guild of India, Arnab Goswami, known by Twitteratis as ‘biggest source of paid communal journalism’, is again in bulletin. This time for attacking Sonia Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress.

Goswami in his live show – Prime Time – denounced Gandhi for her silence over Palghar incident wherein 2 Sadhus and their driver were mob lynched over rumors of child kidnapping.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray @OfficeofUT@DGPMaharashtra Arnab Goswami simply putting false allegations on sonia Gandhi directly provokes riots by sitting on TV. He should be arrested immediately.#ArrestArnabGoswami #Islamophobia_In_India @LambaAlka @RiaRevealed pic.twitter.com/rmoG6r1QKi — Rahul Gandhi-Wayanad (@lRahulGandhi) April 22, 2020

“I ask and the Nation asks: If Maolvi (Muslim preacher) had been killed today, would there be same calmness,” asked Goswami.

“Italy waali Sonia Gandhi chup rehti (Would Italy’s Sonia Gandhi remain silent) ?” Goswami targetted Gandhi.

#ArrestAntiIndiaArnab trends

Among the sea of critics who flooded tweets against Arnab Goswami was Ashok Gehlot, member of Congress party. He is serving his third term as Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Attack on mrs Sonia Gandhi by Arnab Goswami is highly condemnable. He has gone insane and crossed all limits, he should be ashamed of himself . I must ask the Editors guild – isn’t this all time low for journalism ? Mr Rajeev Chandrasekhar must sack him immediately. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 22, 2020

“Attack on mrs Sonia Gandhi by Arnab Goswami is highly condemnable. He has gone insane and crossed all limits, he should be ashamed of himself . I must ask the Editors guild – isn’t this all time low for journalism ? Mr Rajeev Chandrasekhar must sack him immediately,” Gehlot asked Goswami’s dismissal.

A Twitter user shared an old video of Gandhi expressing her patriotism:

Arnab Goswami @republic this is Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. And if you can't respect a lady like this it seems you can't any one.

Sad life you must lead. pic.twitter.com/8wLsLrS2p7 — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) April 22, 2020

Other users

If the job of a terrorist is to spread fear and hatred among the masses then, by logic, Arnab is India's highest paid terrorist.#ArrestAntiIndiaArnab pic.twitter.com/N12Yrqpvx3 — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) April 22, 2020

Sonia Gandhi ji came to India when toddler Arnab Goswami use to wear diapers,

She is been living here since 48 years or so, legally married to a former PM

Refrain yourself from cheap journalism, I pity your mental condition

#ArrestAntiIndiaArnab — Haveliwale (@quarantinewale) April 22, 2020

Hello Arnab Goswami



Sonia Gandhi is like a mother to many if us. You are abusing her.

How would you feel if we start to abuse your mother?

We know it will not bother you. Even you may abuse your own mother for TRP.#ArrestAntiIndiaArnab — A〽️od kothari (@f942d415302e488) April 22, 2020

Arnab Ranjan Goswami is an Indian journalist and television news anchor, who is the editor and majority owner of the news channel Republic TV. He is also president of News Broadcasting Association’s governing board.

He has been noted for his opinionated reporting in support of Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindutva across a wide spectrum of situations.

