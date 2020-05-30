Pallecheru Lake shrinking due to encroachments

Hyderabad: Encroachment upon the lake beds across the city is nothing new. However, no one raises voice against it due to the fact that those who do encroachment enjoy government backing. Those who try to raise voice against the encroachment are either silenced or threatened.

Located at Banglaguda, the Pallecheru lake bed was also tried to be encroached upon during the lockdown. It was claimed that if the lake is not closed it will lead to the destruction of the city.

Some parts of Kings Colony are plotted on lake bed as a result the area gets water-logged during rains.

Old city people do not show much concern over closure of lakes as the new city people do. They do not lodge complaint with the environmentalist organisations. Reportedly, besides revenue department officials, irrigation department officials too had the information regarding the encroachment of lake bed amid lockdown but they remained silent.

Now the residents of the area have decided to move to court if no action is taken by the government officials in this connection.

Source: Siasat news

