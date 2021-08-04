Panauti: Modi blamed for Indian men loss in hockey Olympic semis

All Indian hockey fans had a really bad start to Tuesday as the team faced an exasperating loss of 2-5 in the hands of Belgium at the Olympic semifinals.

But it did not seem to be a match on the losing side in the first two quarters of the match. India in the first half had already scored 2 goals while Belgium was at nil.

Several wished for a fruitful second half of the match, including Prime minister Narendra Modi, who didn’t wait long to tweet good luck for the further match while stating how proud he feels for his country.

I’m watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

But in the next half, Belgium brought their A-game and turned the match upside down, winning the semis with five points as they qualified for the finals.

It depressed the fans to no extent, needless to say, and a section of the internet chose to call out the Prime Minister for bringing in his bad luck into the game.

Soon, #Panauti (Luckless person) trended, with netizens sharing several instances in the past when he brought in his bad luck.

Here are some of the tweets that are going around the internet.

#Panauti Mudi ji Please don't watch Women's Hockey 🏒 Semi Final match . pic.twitter.com/bnxbuFM9JK — Prashant (@Atheist_Pasha) August 3, 2021

Le Indians to wire of Modi Ji's cable TV #Panauti pic.twitter.com/rBox4qBcks — Ammar Akhtar (@FakirHu) August 3, 2021

Indian men's hockey team lost semi final match against Belgium in #Olympics while #Panauti was watching the match Live.



Le People: pic.twitter.com/ypNllzh7bi — Baba MaChuvera 💫 (JPC for Rafale Deal) (@indian_armada) August 3, 2021

Indians requesting Modi Ji not to watch Womens Hockey match.#Panauti pic.twitter.com/8CLcZNtRm9 — Ammar Akhtar (@FakirHu) August 3, 2021

Some netizens even begged Modi to not watch the women’s hockey semi-finals against Argentina.

Dear @narendramodi, we don't mind you putting your bigger pictures than our athletes on the hoardings.



But please don't watch live matches. PLEASE. #Panauti — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 3, 2021