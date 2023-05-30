‘Panauti’, ‘toxic ex’: Shubman Gill’s fans attack Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai: Stories about Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Indian cricketer Shubhman Gill’s linkup have been making the headlines for a while now. Their dating rumours sparked after the couple was spotted having a dinner date at a restaurant. On the other hand, rumours about Gill and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar have also been the talk of the town. However, according to reports Sara Ali Khan and Shubham have unfollowed each other on Instagram which has created even more confusion among the fans.

Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar (Instagram)

The final IPL match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings became even more intriguing with the unexpected presence of Sara Ali Khan and her co-star Vicky Kaushal. They attended the match to promote their upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar.

However, the focus quickly shifted from the movie to Sara’s presence, as some attributed Shubman Gill’s dismissal by MS Dhoni’s stumping to her, which supposedly led to the Gujarat Titans’ loss.

Despite this controversy, Shubman Gill managed to achieve great success in the series, securing the Orange Cap for scoring an impressive 890 runs. He received several other awards as well. Nevertheless, netizens took to Twitter to troll Sara Ali Khan for her attendance at the crucial match.

Sara Ali Khan is that toxic ex who will always be happy when something bad happens to you 🤪 #Gill #SaraAliKhan #ShubmanGill #GTvCSK #GTvsCSK https://t.co/7zTixkVhtO — Abhi Desai (@ADesai0823) May 29, 2023

This is not the first time that a leading lady has been targeted by netizens for attending matches and being the harbinger of bad luck. Actress Anushka Sharma too was targeted and trolled for her husband Virat Kohli’s bad performance in past.