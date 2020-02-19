Panchatatva track at Hyderabad Park

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The residents of Domalguda in the city will have a new experience from now on when they go for a morning or evening walk in Indira Park.

Under its initiative to come up with improved facilities at Indira Park, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has laid a 1 Acre walking track at Indira Park based on the theme ‘Acupressure’.

The new concept of going in for Acupressure is based on ‘Panchatatva’, the five elements of nature viz. earth, water, air, fire and sky. The circular track has representations of these elements interspersed with a walker having to tread upon one after another.

Walkers can feel refreshed and rejuvenated after walking on this track, the official said. “It will be more beneficial to senior citizens, who cannot walk long distance due to age and age-related issues such as knee and joint pains,” the official said.

The finely interspersed elements ensure one walking barefoot from the rough surface to soft terrain and so on. The Acupressure acts on the circulation of blood and refreshes the body.

The Panchatatva walks is a Circular track developed using (8) components to walk on this track. The (8) Components includes 20mm Stone, 10mm Stone, River Stone, 6mm Chips, Rough sand, Tree Bark, Black Soil and water.

The walking will be done from very hard paining surface to smooth and relaxing component by which the blood circulation in the body improves curing several ailments of the body. This also helps the senior citizens and the persons who have knee joint pains and cannot walk for longer distances. This panchatatva walk is combined with certain customized belief and certain Therapies. Hence, it will be named as Therapeutic Garden.

Within the circle, the place is divided into (9) segment and the plants corresponding to Navagrahas are planted. Further, around the track the plants related to Zodiac signs are planted.

Apart from this (4) Nos. of 8 shaped tracks with fixed measurements and direction are also being developed which are known to be helpful in minimizing the diabetics. Overall in this area, about 40 varieties of medicinal and herbal plants which are in regular use at the homestead are planted.

In addition, a sculpture of Gouthama Budha is placed in the centre and two water cascades to create pleasant sound are also being developed. Around the area seating areas are also provided. The work will be completed in full shape by 2nd week of March 2020.

The move comes in the wake of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao’s directions to the municipal corporation to develop innovative and theme-based parks in all the zones of the city.

