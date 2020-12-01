‘Pandemic’ most popular word of 2020: Merriam- Webster

‘Pandemic’ has been declared as the most popular word of 2020 by Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com.

Sakina FatimaPublished: 1st December 2020 2:28 pm IST
‘Pandemic’ most popular word of 2020: Merriam- Webster
Representational Image Photo: Twitter

 ‘Pandemic’ has been declared as the most popular word of 2020 by Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com.

Merriam-Webster’s editor, Peter Sokolowski, told The Associated Press, “This is probably not a big surprise. He said that often big news has a technical term associated with it and in this case, the term pandemic is not only technical but has become common.”

When the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, the term pandemic became the most searched for the site. Sokolowski said the term had been the most popular on the site throughout the year.

READ:  Hassan Rouhani: Iran to Retaliate Assassination of N. Scientist

This is probably the word through which we will refer to this period in the future. The term began to be widely used worldwide since March when the Covid-19 outbreak was declared an epidemic, but it began trending on Merriam-Webster.com since early January when the outbreak on cruise ships Spread and killed the first American person.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sakina FatimaPublished: 1st December 2020 2:28 pm IST
Back to top button