Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 31st July 2020 5:51 pm IST
Panel Discussion on ‘Indian Education System — the Change it needs’

Helping Hands webinar series is conducting a panel discussion on ‘Indian Education System— the Change it needs’ on August 2 (Sunday) at 5:00 pm on Zoom. The Panelists include Prof S. Ramachandran, Sheela Ramakrishnan and Tajammul Ali Mirza.

Keynote Speakers

Prof S Ramachandran is Former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and currently the Vice-Chancellor of the newly established Anurag University, Hyderabad. He has done his BE in Electronics &Communication Engineering and M Tech and PhD in Computer Science.

Sheela Ramakrishnan is an educationist, an author, a teacher and a consultant. She is a certified ISO 21001 auditor and a master trainer, a trained e-coach from Stanford School of Medicine. She has also been trained in activity-based methods of teaching in Malaysia and Thailand.

Tajammul Ali Mirza is MA, BEd with 32 yrs of experience of working in International Schools in UAE with 18 yrs as Principal. Presently he is the Director of Edrich Educational Services. He had the privilege to be a part of the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

The Zoom ID to join the panel discussion — 324 575 6651

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

loading...
