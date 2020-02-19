Panel Discussion on ‘Spirituality at workplace’ held in MANUU

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Department of Management and Commerce of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU)today organized a panel discussion on the theme ‘spirituality at workplace’ in collaboration with In dialogue foundation.

Three foreign delegates – Dr. Daniel Skubik, a retired professor of law, ethics and humanities at California Baptist University, USA, Dr. Zaman Stanizai, Professor of Political Science at California State University, USA and Rabbi Haim Dov Beliak, writer and spiritual counselor, Skirball Hospice, participated in the program. Dr. M A Sikandar, Associate Professor, Department of management studies moderated the discussion.

Dr. Daniel Skubik explained the process of how spirituality at the workplace enhances employee satisfaction through the feeling of oneness and self-actualization and the trend of spirituality in western workplaces.

Dr. Zaman Stanizai elaborated the spirituality from the Islamic Sufism point of view and described the misconception of extremism and spirituality at workplaces. Rabbi Haim Dov Beliak enlightened the diverse view of spirituality in various religions in the business and management. Mr. Saidalavi proposed the vote of thanks. The faculty members, research scholars, and students participated in the program.

SIASAT NEWS