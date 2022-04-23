Panel recommends recognition of Assamese Muslims as distinct group

Guwahati: A panel that was formed by Assam government has suggested that Assamese Muslims should be recognized as distinct group. The panel also recommended issuing identity cards or certificates to them.

Census to identify them and enactment of provisions similar to Article 333 of Indian Constitutions are some of the other recommendations made by the panel.

The panel was constituted after Assamese Muslims felt apprehension that they will lose the identity due to presence of large number of Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state.

It has been recommended that the five sub-groups of Assamese Muslims, Syed, Goriya, Moriya, Deshi and Julha, must be mentioned in the notification to recognize them as Assamese Muslims.

It is estimated that out of 1.18 crore Muslims in Assam, around 42 lakh belong to indigenous community.

On Thursday, Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accepted the recommendations made by the panel. However, he said that the implementation will be done in phased manner.