Panel to look into proposed new excise policy in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 5 : At the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, Delhi government approved a proposal to set up a committee of Group of Ministers to look into the proposed new excise policy in the national capital. As per official information, the AAP-led Delhi government has proposed to introduce an ambitious excise policy.

An official statement received from Delhi government read, “Delhi Cabinet approves constitution of a Group of Ministers to look after the new excise policy. This (proposed) policy by the Delhi government will be finalised soon and today the necessary Cabinet nod was given.”

The committee of Group of Ministers will function under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while Health and Law Minister Satyendar Jain and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will be two its other members.

The committee will examine all the aspects of the current system of excise duty administration, report of the expert committee and the suggestions, and feedback from the stakeholders and the people.

In October 2020, Delhi government had constituted an expert committee to suggest measures for augmenting the state excise duty revenue. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had also invited suggestions from the people and stakeholders after placing the report of the expert committee in public domain and had claimed to have received an overwhelming response from the people.

