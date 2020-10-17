Panic at Chaderghat as car catches fire

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while after a running car catches fire near Chaderghat road over bridge. However the alert driver escaped unhurt.

According to the eye-witnesses, on Saturday evening a moving car suddenly caught fire and within a few minutes the fire engulfed the complete car.

The fire tenders were pressed into service and within an hour the fire was extinguished.

The traffic was also affected for a while and the Traffic police was too pressed into service.It is suspected that due to short circuit in the electrical wiring, the car had caught the fire.