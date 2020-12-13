Panic grips Gachibowli IT corridor after leopard spotted in college

Hyderabad: Panic gripped in the Gachibowli IT corridor after a leopard was spotted by the locals.

According to the sources, Rangareddy District Forest officials received a complaint that a leopard had entered Roda Mistry College of Social Work at Gachibowli.

A college sweeper, Kalavati, saw the scene of leapord killing the dog in the college campus, out of fear she ran away from the spot.

The secretary of the college BS Raju immediately alerted the Rangareddy District DFO Bhimanayak, upon which a team of forest officials visited college.During the prelimibary finding, the officials have found blood stains on the steps of the building.



The forest department is planning to fix CCTV cameras in and around college to track the movement of the leapord.