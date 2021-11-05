Panic grips Nanal Nagar after speeding RTC bus rams into BSNL pole

By SM Bilal|   Published: 5th November 2021 1:36 pm IST

Hyderabad: Panic grips Nanal Nagar area under Langer House police station limits after a RTC bus rammed into a BSNL pole. However no passenger was injured in the incident.

The TSRTC bus belonging to the Tandur Bus depot was on its way to destination passing from Mehdipatnam area during which the driver lost control of the bus and rammed into a BSNL pole. Though there were 16 passengers, nobody was injured.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the bus with the help of a crane.

The police are trying to gather details about the incident.

