Panic grips Nizamabad village after leopard spotted

Hyderabad: People of Mokkanpally village in Navipet Mandal in Nizamabad district are now living in terror after a leopard was found moving openly in residential areas.

The leopard was seen by villagers near a brick kiln and KGVB government school, after which locals have been living in a state of terror for the past four days.

Nizamabad Forest Range Officer, Padma Rao told Siasat.com, “Near the school there are so many dogs, to hunt them the leopard arrived. We have fetched some remains of 2-3 dogs which were hunted by leopards. We also inspected and got the leopard’s footprint yesterday.”

“We have prepared a trap in the village so that we can catch it and leave them in the forest for the safety of the villagers,” said the FRO.