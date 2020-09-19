Panic grips Saidabad after human leg recovered from nala

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Reddy colony, Champapet under Saidabad police station after locals found a amputated leg of a person.

The public had found the Human leg of an unidentified person on the main road abutting a nala this evening, immediately the local police was alerted. On receiving information a team of Saidabad police and scientific CLUES team reached the spot and shifted the human body part to Osmania General Hospital.

According to the sources, due to heavy rains in Hyderabad the human had washed away in nala which is passing nearby two corporate hospitals at Kanchanbagh.

Due to overflowing of the nala, the leg had come on the main road creating a panic among the residents of Reddy colony, Champapet.

The police are suspecting the amputated leg might have been disposed into nala by the hospitals, however a case has been registered by the Saidabad police and investigation is underway.