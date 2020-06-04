Panic grips Yakhutpura after 45-year-old woman dies due to COVID

As news spread that the woman died due to Coronavirus in Ganga Nagar, residents leave their houses. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Panic gripped at Ganga Nagar area uder division of old city on Wednesday night after a 45-year-old women reportedly died due to COVID-19, Panic spread across Ganga Nagar lead many residents to leave their houses.

According to the family member of decased, the 45-year-old woman teacher was reportedly tested positive in the preliminary test and died on Wednesday at Gandhi Hospital, buried by the health officials. As the new spread, there was panic among residents in Ganga Nagar area and in sorrouding lanes of Yakhutpura where she use to live.

As a precautionary measure, some residents have left their houses and moved to other areas of old city. when the siasat.com reporter visited the area the entire area of Ganga Nagar was deserted and several houses were locked.

When the reporter inquired about the patient, the women was suffering from heart disease after which she was shifted to a private hospital later she was taken to the Gandhi hospital where she was reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus on the same day evening she died. She was buried by the health officials with all precautionary measures.

Speaking to siasat.com, GHMC officials informed that on Wednesday six positive cases reported in Santosh Nagar circle. Till now around 65 positive cases has been reported in Charminar zone in the recent days.

Residents alleged that the civic body have not barricaded the house or the area even after two days.

South Zone GHMC officials told that the area and the house where the positive case has been reported will be sealed today.

