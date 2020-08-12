Panic in Hajj House after Waqf Board employee died of corona

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 12th August 2020 8:25 am IST
Hajj House
Hyderabad Hajj House

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed among other workers, after an employee of Telangana Waqf Board died of coronavirus.

According to sources, a retired officer whose services were hired for the Waqf Board tested COVID-19 positive. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in old city run by MIM. However, he succumbed to COVID while undergoing treatment.

As soon as the report became public, anxiety prevailed among other employees and several of them requested for leave.

Earlier also some employees of Waqf Board had tested positive for coronavirus and one had died following which several workers had applied for long live.

Some other employees are also on long live owing to sickness. However, it has been kept secret. If they are suffering from COVID related illness then their colleagues must be quarantined.

The employee who died of COVID was regularly coming to the office before falling sick. He was employed in the chamber of Waqf Board chairman. Other employees working with him have been advised to go into home quarantine.

Earlier, when an employee died of COVID some departments were sterilised but the employees are demanding for sterilisation of the whole building. Employees and officers working in other officers located in the Hajj House premises are also living in the state of COVID fear.

Offices of Urdu Academy, Minority Finance Corporation, Hajj Committee, District Minority Welfare are located in the Hajj House premises.

Allegedly no preventive measures were taken in Hajj House despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

Source: Siasat news
