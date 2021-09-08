Panjshir resistance to declare parallel govt in Afghanistan

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 8th September 2021 8:57 pm IST
Panjshir: Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The Panjshir Valley is the last region not under Taliban control following their stunning blitz across Afghanistan. Local fighters held off the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban a decade later under the leadership of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla fighter who attained near-mythic status before he was killed in a suicide bombing in 2001. AP/PTI Photo(AP08_30_2021_000135B)

Kabul/New Delhi: In response to the new cabinet announced by the Taliban for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the resistance front in Panjshir province led by Ahmad Massoud has said that they will declare a parallel government in the country after consultations.

The front termed the Taliban’s caretaker government as illegitimate and a vivid enmity with the people of Afghanistan, Khaama News reported.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced a 33-member caretaker government on Tuesday, which will be led by Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund.

The front in its statement reiterated resistance against the Taliban and added that the Taliban are a threat to the region and the world.

“The resistance front acknowledged that they will establish a transitional democratic and legitimate government, which will be forged based on the votes of the people and will be acceptable to the international community,” the resistance force said.

The front has asked the UN, UNHRC, EU, SARC, ECO, and the member states of OIC to stop cooperation with the Taliban.

