Panjshir’s Resistance Front vows to declare parallel govt in Afghanistan

Kabul: The Resistance Front in the Panjshir has vowed to declare a parallel government in Afghanistan even as the Taliban recently announced its “caretaker government” in the country, reported local media.

“The Resistance Front acknowledged that they will establish a transitional democratic and legitimate government which is forged based on the votes of people and is acceptable to the international community,” reported Khaama Press citing a statement put out by the front on Wednesday.

The Resistance Front led by Ahmad Masoud termed the Taliban’s caretaker government illegitimate and a vivid enmity with the people of Afghanistan, Khaama Press added.

On Tuesday, the Taliban formed the interim “Islamic Emirate”, appointing hardliners, who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition, in its new government.

The members of the new government announced by the group’ chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group’s old guard, with no women included. Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund has been appointed as Prime Minister with two deputies Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi.

Resistance forces said that the Taliban is a threat to the world and vowed resistance against them.