Pankaj Tripathi has his retirement plan chalked out

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 4:30 am IST
Pankaj Tripathi has his retirement plan chalked out

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he wants to take up farming after retiring from the world of acting. Till then, the actor wants to spread love and joy through his work.

“My dream is to bring love in the lives of others as well as mine. (I plan) To do farming after I retire,” Pankaj said.

At the moment, the actor is getting lauded for her supporting act in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”.

“In the late 1980s and early 1990s, when patriarchy was so strong, to think a father could be so progressive is amazing. It is something we still wish for in 2000s. The takeaway (for me) is that even today, our nation has girls like Gunjan Saxena who wish for wings so they can also fly,” said Pankaj while applauding the progressive nature of his character, Anup Saxena.

READ:  Telangana govt requests people in Hyderabad to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi at homes

“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” documents the life of Gunjan Saxena and her journey towards becoming the first Indian Air Force woman pilot, who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

For Janhvi, working with Pankaj was intimidating initially. “It is so intimidating when you’re working with someone who is so prolific and a veteran. I eventually got really comfortable when I knew that I could make mistakes in front of him. He created a very secure environment for every actor on the set,” she said during a conversation with IMDb.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Goa gets a thumbs up to stage ISL 2020-21
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close