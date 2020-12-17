Pankaj Tripathi: Shakeela is a compelling story told truthfully

By IANS|   Published: 17th December 2020 10:43 pm IST

Mumbai, Dec 17 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi plays a pivotal role in the upcoming film Shakeela, which is based on the life of South Indian adult film actress Shakeela Begum. He says the film is a complex yet important tale.

The trailer of the film has generated curiosity. “It is a compelling story, told truthfully. It is great to know that people have received the trailer with amazing response. I had a great time essaying the role and it was something that I haven’t tried or done before. This story will surely entertain people but will also make them think of the double standard we have pertaining certain characters who have been wrongly boxed into being someone, without knowing their real life story,” said Tripathi.

READ:  Army officer accused of raping friend's wife arrested

The film has Richa Chaddha in the title role, and also features Ester Noronha, Rajeev Pillai and Sheeva Rana. It is scheduled to releases on December 25 in theatres.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 17th December 2020 10:43 pm IST
Back to top button