Panna resident finds 10.69-carat diamond valued at Rs 50 lakh

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 22nd July 2020 4:21 pm IST

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Anandi Lal Kushwaha of diamond town Panna in Madhya Pradesh found a high-quality diamond of 10.69 carats whose price is estimated at Rs 50 lakh.

Kushwaha was on Tuesday digging in a mine at Ranipur with eight others when he found the diamond between the soil and the pebbles.

Mineral officer SN Pandey said the diamond has been deposited in the office. Asked to specify the estimated value of the diamond, Pandey refused to comment saying there is a policy of not revealing the probable price. However, others valued the diamond at Rs 50 lakh.

Anandi Lal said he found a diamond earlier this month also. His desire is to engage in more diamond mining and unearth more precious stones, he added.

Panna is known for its diamond mines and a large number of people work to find diamonds. The diamond found is subsequently auctioned by the minerals department on the basis of which the person who finds the diamond is paid.

Source: IANS
