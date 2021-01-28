Pant asks for suggestions to buy new house after Aus tour

New Delhi, Jan 28 : India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Thursday asked for suggestions from fans on Twitter for buying a new house. Pant, who was India’s highest run scorer in their 2-1 Test series win over Australia, said that his family has been urging him to buy a new house ever since he returned to India.

“Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao. (Family has been urging me to buy a new house since I returned from Australia. Would Gurgaon be fine? Tell me if there are any other options)” he said in his tweet.

Pant scored 274 runs in five innings, including an unbeaten 89 in the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane in which he led India’s chase of a target of a target of 328 runs on the final day. India won the match by three wickets, thus becoming the first team in 32 years to beat Australia at the Gabba in a Test match. It also helped seal a second consecutive 2-1 Test series win for India in Australia.

Pant also scored 97 in the third Test in Sydney which helped India seal an unlikely draw and kept the series level at 1-1 going into the final Test.

