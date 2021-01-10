Pant, Jadeja still not fit to take field

Sydney, Jan 10 : India cricketers Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are still being treated for the injuries they suffered while batting on the third day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

While wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who was hit on his elbow by a delivery from Pat Cummins, still has some pain and is being treated, all-rounder Jadeja, who was hit on his left hand by a Mitchell Starc delivery that reared off the pitch, has dislocated his thumb.

A statement from the BCCI early on Sunday said, “Rishabh Pant still has some pain in his elbow. He is currently being treated. Ravindra Jadeja has a dislocation in his left thumb.”

Left-arm spinner Jadeja, who took a four-wicket haul and effected a run out, has not bowled at all in the second innings and may not be able to bat in India’s second innings.

Pant, who was substituted by Saha behind the stumps, too may struggle to bat.

The two had scored 64 combined in India’s first innings, i.e over 26 per cent of India’s total.

