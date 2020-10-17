Pant provides off-field entertainment during Ponting interview

Sharjah, Oct 17 : Rishabh Pant did not feature in the Delhi Capitals (DC) team against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday due to injury but that didn’t stop him from catching the television viewers’ attention.

DC coach Ricky Ponting was talking into the camera while conversing with the commentators during the eighth over of the DC innings when Pant walked up behind the former Australian captain and hilariously made exaggerated reactions to whatever he said.

Ponting then looked behind when Mark Nicholas told him to look over his shoulder and spotted Pant after which the latter walked away with a smile. “I wouldn’t mind him out there rather than sitting in the dugout,” said Ponting.

Pant has been out since DC’s October 9 match against Rajasthan Royals. He picked a hamstring injury during the game and has been out since then. He has scored 176 runs in six games so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.