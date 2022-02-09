Papaya-sized tumour removed from man’s kidney at Kamineni hospital

Hyderabad: A tumour the size of a papaya was removed from a 64-year-old man’s kidney at Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The urologists performed the complex surgery on Bhaskar Rao, a resident of Narasapuram, West Godavari.

According to Telangana Today, the patient developed belly fat and had pain from six months. He felt a dull ache on the right side of his abdomen. An ultrasound was conducted on the patient, and a kidney tumour was identified.

After CT Scan, it was discovered that he had a big tumour growing from the right kidney. The tumour seemed to be around the size of a huge papaya.

Three-quarters of the patient’s right kidney was completely destroyed, and surgeons supervised by senior urologist Dr. V Vishnu Vardhan and urologist Dr. Amar Kumar, had to remove it via open surgery since it was no longer fit for regular functioning. On the other hand, the patient’s left kidney is working regularly, and creatinine levels are normal.

According to the doctors, the patient healed well after the surgery, due to the fact that he had no pre-existing medical issues.