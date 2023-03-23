Paper leak case: KTR sends legal notice to Congress, BJP leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana’s cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday sent legal notice to state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and BJP president Bandi Sanjay for making baseless allegations against him in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case.

KTR said he sent legal notice to Congress and BJP leaders for dragging his name into the paper leak case to drive political mileage and defame the government.

The minister slammed both the leaders for being ignorant of the fact TSPSC is a Constitutional body and it works independently.

KTR said TSPSC was formed to independently conduct exams for recruitment of government employees with no role for the government but ignoring these facts, Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy hatched a conspiracy by projecting as if the exams are conducted by the government.

The minister made it clear that he would not tolerate such cheap attempts to drag his name into the case for political mileage.

Also Read Paper leak case: Telangana Cong chief demands SIT summon KTR

The BRS leader said with their ridiculous statements in the past both Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy had become a laughing stock in the public.

KTR alleged that Congress and BJP were spreading lies with a conspiracy to stop the process of recruitment of employees.

He said the same leaders had earlier stated that the job notifications issued by the government are a conspiracy and had appealed to youth to leave the exams and join them in politics.