By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd September 2020 5:36 am IST
Papon gets animated avatar in music video of new song, 'Nilaanjana'

Mumbai, Sep 22 : Singer Papon is seen in an animated avatar in his new single, Nilaanjana, which he says gives words to the emotion of love.

Papon has produced, composed and sung the Assamese song. Penned by Jananjay Saikia, the song’s video is directed by Parasher Baruah.

“I hear very often that listeners crave for retro music because of its repeat value and the reeling romance it depicted back then. With ‘Nilaanjana’, the idea was to create a song that slows down the pace of romance and that was half done by lyricist, Jananjay Saikia, who worded it beautifully,” Papon said.

“What’s special about this single is that apart from musical involvement, I or rather my animated avatar got to headline the music video in such an amazing way. Even the habitat created in the animation done by Manjit Gogoi captures the beauty of Assam; not to mention the brilliant direction executed by Parasher Baruah, who I’ve collaborated with for various projects. I am excited to know what listeners think of the song,” he added.

In the video, an animated Papon is seen declaring his love poetically amidst the scenic beauty of Assam.

