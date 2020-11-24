Papon’s fans make his birthday special

Mumbai, Nov 24 : Singer Papon was overwhelmed to see fans getting together and indulging in humanitarian activities on his 45th birthday on Tuesday.

The singer’s fans are fondly called Paponists. At the All Assam Paponists, fans volunteered for charitable work across the state and all over the country.

“This is a very different celebration from what most people are used to. I’m speechless and touched. It is extremely overwhelming to be loved so completely. God bless all the fans who are doing such good work for the people of the country,” Papon said.

The Paponists donated food and warm clothes, distributed food, mosquito nets and clothes to the needy, while some organised cleanliness and plantation drives.

Papon, who has a cult following thanks to melodies like “Jiyein kyun”, “Kaun mera” and “Moh moh ke dhaage”, has come out with a song titled “Khidki”, featuring actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

The song aims to bring back old-school romance with a new age twist and also stars Ashnoor Kaur. “Khidki” is written and composed by Amarabha Banerjee.

“‘Khidki’ is a sweet song that is relatable to anyone who believes in love at first sight,” Papon had said while describing the song.

