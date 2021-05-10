Pappu Yadav demands FIR against Rudy for ‘hoarding ambulances’

Patna: Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, the four time MP and president of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) has demanded an FIR against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Yadav was the one who discovered more than 30 ambulances from the office of Rudy on Friday. He alleged that the MP had kept ambulances under personal capacity despite these being purchased from the MP fund.

“It is extremely shocking that Rudy is giving an excuse for the non availability of drivers. The ambulance was purchased from the money of taxpayers. In this case, the ambulances should be deployed at government hospitals of the district and the state government should appoint the drivers. Under what capacity, Rudy has kept those ambulances in his own office. Why is he saying that the ambulances were kept inside his premises in absence of drivers,” Yadav said.

“While people of Bihar are struggling for ambulances and other basic health facilities, such an act of Rudy is attributed to insensitivity and heinous crime against humanity. He is blaming me for doing cheap politics and challenging me to arrange the drivers, I have arranged 40 drivers from my personal capacity. I am also giving a phone number (9334123702) where he or government officials can contact us, our drivers will perform duty as volunteers at the time of this crisis,” Yadav said.

“The ambulances were purchased from MP fund. Hence, Rudy should clarify who benefited from the revenue generated from those ambulances. As per norms, the revenue should go to the exchequer of the state. He should provide financial details of ambulances,” Yadav said.

The ambulances are running in Bihar by medical mafias. They are charging Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,000 to go from one place to another. At the time of crisis, the state government, instead of offering free services to covid patients, has fixed the charges which is most unfortunate,” Yadav said.

“I want to tell him and the NDA government that I am working round the clock on the streets of Bihar to help people,” Yadav said.

Earlier, Rudy alleged that Pappu Yadav is doing cheap politics on it. “He should do politics in Madhepura, people of Saran will not come under the influence of him,” Rudy said.