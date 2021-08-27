Paradise, D-Mart fined Rs 50k each for charging on plastic carry bags

Hyderabad: The well-known city-based restaurant chain, Paradise, and major retailer D-Mart have been found guilty by the district consumer dispute redressal commission of illegally charging citizens in the city for carry bags. Both businesses were directed to pay Rs. 50,000 as penalty to the consumer welfare fund, apart from compensation to the complainant.

The case was filed by the president of Forum against Corruption, Vijay Gopal, on July 1, 2019. While Paradise was charging Rs 4.76 per bag, DMART was charging its customers Rs 3.5 for the same. The order, a copy of which is with Siasat.com, punishing both establishments for their illegal action was passed on August 11.

The commission asked both businesses to deposit a sum of Rs 50,000 towards the Consumer Welfare fund for violating rules under Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) rules 2016 and 2018 and submit the receipt of payment for the same. Both the outlets were also asked by the court to stop asking customers to pay for the carry bags and provide the same to all the customers.

The court also directed the businesses to pay the complainant Gopal, a sum of Rs 3,000 for “agony suffered” and Rs 1,000 towards the cost of litigation. The time for compliance is 40 days and if the businesses fail to comply with court orders they would be liable to pay an interest of 12% p.a on Rs 50,000 and Rs 3,000 from the date of complaint till the date of realization.