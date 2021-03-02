Paralysed gulf migrant loses medical aid, family alleges fraud by agency

Hyderabad: The family of a Gulf migrant returnee has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged fraud by a recruiting agency in Telangana’s Jagityal district. Kokeni Posanna, the victim, reportedly lost Rs 1 lakh in medical aid due to non-issuance of policy.

Posanna’s family also alleged that due to the fraud by his recruiter, he lost out on Rs 10 lakh worth accidental insurance policy under the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY). A statement from Pravasi Mithra Labour Union (PMLU), which has raised the issue with district authorities, said that Posanna was paralysed while working in the gulf, and needs medical aid.

“PBBY was introduced by the Government of India for the protection and welfare of Gulf workers. The PBBY also has a repatriation cover for medically unfit or premature termination of employment contract with a one-way air ticket or reimbursement,” added the statement.

A complaint about Posanna’s situation was lodged with the district collector on Tuesday by his wife Kokkerakani Gangajala of Jaina village. She alleged that the operators of Karthik , a recruiting agency, is sending innocent migrant workers to Dubai on visit visas by using their government issued license for human trafficking.

“If Posanna went through the e-Migrate system, he could have availed the PBBY Policy, he is eligible to get global medical coverage of up to Rs.1 Lakh irrespective of employer and location,” the PMLU’s statement said. It added that Gangajala had lodged a complaint with the district collector last year, but that the police did not respond when the collector ordered the superintendent to investigate the issue.

It is alleged that Gangajala a father-son duo, who are agents collected Rs 65,000 plus Rs 3,000 from her as service charge. “They are cleverly using the recruitment license for human trafficking through VISIT-CUM-EMPLOYMENT method,” the statement added.

Essentially, it is alleged that posanna was sent to the Gulf an a visit visa, which was later turned into an employment visa. “They skipped the e-Migrate system which is a legal way of recruitment and did not get the emigration clearance from the Protector of Emigrants (POE) Office in Hyderabad,” PMLU stated.