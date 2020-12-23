Parambrata Chattopadhyay” Marriages can be unhappy from either perspective

Mumbai, Dec 23 : Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay plays a pivotal role in the new web series Black Widows. The show is about three women trapped in unhappy marriages, and what happens when they choose to take a drastic step to get out of the situation.

Parambrata says the notion of an unhappy marriage can be looked at from both perspectives — a man’s as well as a woman’s.

“A lot many marriages we get to see are unhappy and it’s just that we don’t get to understand these. Marriages can be unhappy from either perspective, it can be unhappy from a man’s side and it sometimes from woman’s side. In Black Widows, we deal with marriages that are unhappy from a woman’s perspective. I think it is very important how this particular series takes on abusive marriages in a dark as well as a comic tone. Abusive marriages are hard facts of modern existence,” Parambrata said.

In the show, he played a detective named Pankaj Mishra who aims to connect the dots and solve the mysterious death of three men, where the wives are suspects.

The show directed by Birsa Dasgupta features Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Aamir Ali among others. The show streams on Zee5.

