Parents accuse MESCO college of overcharging for admission fee

Hyderabad: MESCO College of Pharmacy has allegedly been coercing parents and students to pay the full course fees lum-sum at the time of the admissions.

Parents and students have alleged that during the admission interview into B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, they have been asked to pay the full fees at the time of admission or else pay in two instalments with an extra amount. For Pharm. D (six-year course), if the fee is being paid in two instalments, then the parents reportedly have to pay one lakh rupee extra, and, if they wanna pay the B Pharm fee in two instalments, then also they would have to pay one lakh rupees extra.

Speaking to Siasat.com over the phone, a parent said that the college authorities have behaved very rudely with him, insulting him in front of his daughter, and reportedly said “if you are unable to pay the full fee or half fee with extra charges then go to other colleges.”

An official from the college, who didn’t want to be quoted confirmed the news, that the college is in fact charging the fees lump-sum or in two instalments with unnecessary additional charges.

The vice-chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), R Limbadri said that no college is allowed to charge fees in such a manner. “They can’t force the parents to pay the four-year fee at a time,” he said.