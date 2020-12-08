Parents’ body urges for board exams in May 2021

New Delhi, Dec 7 : A parents’ organisation has urged the Education Ministry to get the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 students conducted in May 2021 in view of the pandemic situation that affected classroom teaching this academic session.

In its suggestion sent to the Ministry, the All India Parents Association pointed out that these exams be postponed for three months in view of the coronavirus situation.

Normally, these board examinations start from February and the Central Board of Secondary Education has already decided that the written exams would be conducted through normal pen-paper mode.

Even as the coronavirus vaccine is expected to come soon and the situation may change for the better in the next five to six months, the parents want that the board exams be conducted only if the situation improves.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had sought suggestions from parents, students and teachers on the conduct of board examinations for this academic session.

Association President Ashok Agarwal said: “Schools across the country have been closed since March 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Children are going for online studies, but students have not been able to prepare for board examinations like normal years. Due to lack of resources, a lot of students could not even study online. In such a situation, students need to be given more time to prepare for board exams.”

The parents also demanded that all other students except those of Classes 10 and 12 be promoted to the next classes without any in-house exams.

“It is important to inform all students about the changes made in the syllabi and board exam pattern,” said Agarwal.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.