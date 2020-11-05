Parents for 6-month-old baby appeals for financial help

Hyderabad: A six-month-old baby who is suffering from ventricular septal defect requires open-heart surgery, for this parents have appealed for financial help.

According to the parents the child needs an immediate open heart surgery, which is to be held at the Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Banjara hills. The Hospital authorities have said to be given Rs 9 lakh estimate for the operation.

The mother of the child is a housewife while the father works as a salesman in a garments store.

What is a ventricular septal defect?

Ventricular septal defect is the most common congenital heart defect and accounts for 20-30% of children seen in large pediatric cardiology clinics. The exact incidence is not known with estimates ranging from 2 to 5 out of every 1000 babies born. The cause of the problem is not well understood.

The account details of a parent:

Cif Number: 403046912

Account Number: 0313802759

IFSC Code: kkBK00007452

Name: AFREEN

Last Name: SULTANA

Address: 18-2-888/10/1 g.m chowni,M C H playgroung,falaknuma,charminar Hyderabad

Village Name: Hyderabad

PinCOde: 500053