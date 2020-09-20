Parents spent 70 crore for buying smartphones in 15 days

Hyderabad: The long hours children spend on computers and smart phones for online classes as schools remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to bother parents as complaints of headaches, eye problems and stress surface, it has been learnt.

Moreover, poor parent who are already struggling who lost their jobs after the lockdown due to the pandemic are now suffering for the need of their children to complete their online classes.

Parents have to suffer for the monthly expenses, internet charges for the online classes, smartphones, laptops.

The Telangana government had started online classes in government schools from September 1, after which the parents are forced to buy smartphones for the classes.

They are taking loans to fulfil their children’s bright future. According to the department of education, the number of students who have joined the classes through smartphones, laptops, notepad since September 1 is 1,91,768. Till now the number of students who are attending online classes reaches 2,19,285.