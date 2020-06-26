Paresh Rawal: Actors are entertainers; army, police real heroes

Mumbai: Not actors, but the army and police personnel should be called heroes, feels Paresh Rawal.

“We Should Start Calling Actors As ‘Entertainers’ And Our Army and Police As ‘Heroes’ for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!!” the veteran actor-politician tweeted.

We Should Start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 23, 2020

Paresh Rawal’s tweet comes at a time when 20 Indian armymen were recently killed by Chinese forces in Galwan Valley amid ongoing tension between the two nations.

Raveena Tandon also expressed respect for the Indian Army on social media. The actress shared a video on Twitter featuring a group of soldiers, with one of them singing a song.

“Tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat… the true sons of the soil.. my Veers , my brothers, my loves… talent in the viens and junoon for their motherland… I love you Veera, wherever you may be,” wrote the actress.

Source: IANS